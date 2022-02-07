Brandi Curley is hearing impaired, and is known to communicate using sign language. She has been missing since Feb. 3, 2022. Submitted photo

Brandi Curley is hearing impaired, and is known to communicate using sign language. She has been missing since Feb. 3, 2022. Submitted photo

UPDATE: Missing woman found

Brandi Curley, 27, was missing since Feb. 3

UPDATE: Campbell River RCMP have located a woman who was missing since Feb. 3.

According to a police release, Brandi Curley has been found, and is alive and well.

Some people pointed to social media posts from Curley’s account as evidence she was okay, but Const. Maury Tyre said that doesn’t suffice in these instances.

“Police will not accept the missing (person) posting on Facebook as that person being “located,”” Tyre said.

“Facebook and other social media platforms are open source and often accounts can be spoofed or hacked. In extreme situations, if someone is being held against their will, it can easily be assumed that the person holding them could have gained access to their account and is making the posts for the missing person. This is the same as text messaging, it can be anyone on the other side of those keys.”

If someone has been reported missing, police need to make face-to -face contact with them in order to ensure their well-being before the missing person case can be closed.

Original story below:

Police are appealing to the public for help finding a missing woman.

Brandi Curley, 27, was last seen in Campbell River on Feb. 3.

She is a First Nations woman with shoulder length black hair and brown eyes. Curley is approximately 5-foot-six, with a slight to medium build.

The missing woman is hearing impaired, and is known to communicate using sign language.

Anyone with information that might lead to her being found is asked to call the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

