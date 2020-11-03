RCMP are looking to speak to witnesses or anyone with video of a graffiti spree that occurred in late October. Photo supplied by Campbell River RCMP.

Campbell River RCMP arrest man in connection with downtown graffiti spree

Spree occurred in late October

A man who went on a two-day graffiti spree in downtown Campbell River has been apprehended, according to the local RCMP detachment.

At least eight calls for service came in between the morning of Oct. 29 and 30.

Many local businesses were victimized by the actions of the so-called “artist” over his two-night spree, said Const. Maury Tyre. “For many people, seeing graffiti signals thoughts of high crime and a feeling that their community is in disrepair. The problem with that thinking is graffiti can occur anywhere, regardless of levels of crime or the state of the community.”

RCMP located and arrested a 27-year-old in connection with this incident. According to RCMP, he has been charged in connection with a separate incident in 2019 and is awaiting trial. Based on the recent incident, he was released on bail in an attempt to stop future offences.

Most ‘artists’ are completely oblivious to the harm they are causing to everyone in the community when they engage in tagging,” Tyre said. “It’s why it has been so important to the local police to attempt to hold these ‘artists’ to account when we can.

Some of these incidents are still under investigation, and RCMP are looking for people affected by the graffiti spree that have not been spoken to contact them at 250-286-6221.

