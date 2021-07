Brian Welz, 51, was last seen on July 13 in Campbell River

Welz is 5-foot-4, 170-pounds, with grey hair, and blue eyes, and walks with the assistance of a cane.

Campbell River RCMP are asking the public for help finding Brian Welz.

The 51-year old man was last seen in Campbell River on Tuesday, July 13.

Welz often camps out of his black and grey 2000 Ford E350 Transport van.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.



