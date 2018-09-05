Campbell River Ratepayers Association launches website in time for municipal election

Just as local residents have had to pay their property taxes for 2018, the Campbell River Ratepayers Association (CRRA) has once again become active.

They have started a website for concerned citizens. Their platform is mainly to do with what they see as the ever-increasing property taxes that we all have to pay, according to a CRRA press release. However, concerned citizens may want to raise some other issues as well.

The CRRA says this site is not only for those who have a beef with taxes and/or mayor and council, but for those who wish to compliment or praise someone on city staff who has made some positive changes in the city, or to bring some concerns to the forefront of Riverites.

Become part of a solution and get involved in your local community. Pay a visit to: www.campbellriverratepayers.ca

CRRA wants the citizens of this beautiful city to get involved. Those who make the decisions for all, must be held accountable.

This will be especially important as the Mayor and Councillors will be receiving a pay increase effective January 2019, the organization says.

This is your chance to keep your eye on city hall. Become informed as to what the mayor and each councillor has set as their priorities and watch how they vote on items put on their agendas. The better informed you are, the easier it will be to cast your ballots on Oct. 20.

Check back often for the latest council news and more. The association would appreciate any and all feedback. The website is new and still evolving, so feel free to contact them.

RELATED: Big Read: find out which communities are paying the lowest and highest taxes on Vancouver Island

RELATED: City of Campbell River passes 2.1 per cent tax increase