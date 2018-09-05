Campbell River Ratepayers Association launches website in time for municipal election

Just as local residents have had to pay their property taxes for 2018, the Campbell River Ratepayers Association (CRRA) has once again become active.

They have started a website for concerned citizens. Their platform is mainly to do with what they see as the ever-increasing property taxes that we all have to pay, according to a CRRA press release. However, concerned citizens may want to raise some other issues as well.

The CRRA says this site is not only for those who have a beef with taxes and/or mayor and council, but for those who wish to compliment or praise someone on city staff who has made some positive changes in the city, or to bring some concerns to the forefront of Riverites.

Become part of a solution and get involved in your local community. Pay a visit to: www.campbellriverratepayers.ca

CRRA wants the citizens of this beautiful city to get involved. Those who make the decisions for all, must be held accountable.

This will be especially important as the Mayor and Councillors will be receiving a pay increase effective January 2019, the organization says.

This is your chance to keep your eye on city hall. Become informed as to what the mayor and each councillor has set as their priorities and watch how they vote on items put on their agendas. The better informed you are, the easier it will be to cast your ballots on Oct. 20.

Check back often for the latest council news and more. The association would appreciate any and all feedback. The website is new and still evolving, so feel free to contact them.

RELATED: Big Read: find out which communities are paying the lowest and highest taxes on Vancouver Island

RELATED: City of Campbell River passes 2.1 per cent tax increase

Previous story
Nomination period kicks off for B.C.’s 2018 municipal elections
Next story
Conservation groups sue Ottawa to protect endangered killer whales

Just Posted

Campbell River Ratepayers Association launches website in time for municipal election

Just as local residents have had to pay their property taxes for… Continue reading

Arson charge laid in Hornby Island school fire

25-year-old male makes first court appearance

Wildfire reaches 200 hectares in ecological reserve east of Campbell River

Fire burning in ecological reserve on East Redonda Island

Tremain two-time Jiu-Jitsu world champion

After missing a year rehabilitating a broken arm, Campbell River’s Leah Tremain… Continue reading

Campbell River Storm split pre-season pair with Delta

Team now looking to make final changes for regular season opener

Conservation groups sue Ottawa to protect endangered killer whales

Only 75 southern resident killer whales are still alive in the world

Trump doesn’t always follow rules, so Canada needs NAFTA’s Chapter 19: Trudeau

At Trump’s behest, the three NAFTA countries have been negotiating for more than a year

Trudeau says he won’t use ‘tricks’ to ram through pipeline construction

The prime minister was in Edmonton on Wednesday to meet with Alberta Premier Rachel Notley

B.C. lawyer says medical marijuana users should have right to buy pot in stores

City of Vancouver required medical marijuana dispensaries to be licensed starting in June 2015

Canada remains unbeaten after knocking off New Zealand at World Cup

Kindred Paul and Monika Eggens each had two goals, while Kelly McKee added a single

Bank of Canada holds interest rate for now, puts more focus on NAFTA

Bank of Canada said more hikes should be expected thanks to encouraging economic stats

BC Conservatives want taxes to pay for addictions treatment program

Interim leader Scott Anderson of Vernon said what’s being done now is not working

Safety surfacing coming to high-crash B.C. roads

Coating coming to 14 sites in Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island

VIDEO: Fish farm protester on Vancouver Island tapes herself to ship

Marine Harvest’s Orca Chief was taken over by protesters at Point Hope Shipyard in Victoria

Most Read