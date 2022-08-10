Campbell River, Quadra Island ferry operating in shuttle mode after morning sailings cancelled

Cars line up on Quadra Island for the ferry after multiple cancellations on Wednesday morning. Photo courtesy Noah Lucas

The ferry between Campbell River and Quadra Island was experiencing some scheduling issues related to minor damage on the vessel’s main car deck on Wednesday morning.

As of 10:47 a.m., the ferry was operating in Shuttle Mode, which means departing as soon as it is full, instead of waiting for a scheduled departure.

According to its website, BC Ferries operates shuttle mode when there is a large build up of vehicle or passenger traffic. Generally these sailings are on the Denman Island and Hornby Island routes, but can be deployed on other routes if needed.

The 8:00 and 9:00 a.m. sailings from Quathiaski Cove were cancelled, as were the 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. sailings from Campbell River. The 10:00 a.m. sailing departed 47 minutes behind schedule from Quathiaski Cove in order to complete necessary repairs and get Transport Canada approval to sail.

“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of this sailing delay,” said the BC Ferries service notice. “The crew is doing everything they can to get us back on schedule.”

