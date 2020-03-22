BC Provincial Court has extended its closure of Campbell River provincial court until April 6. Cliff MacArthur – provincialcourt.bc.ca

Campbell River provincial court to remain closed until April 6

Preventative measure after court participant in contact with person who tested positive for COVID-19

Campbell River provincial court will remain closed until at least April 6.

On March 17, the Provincial Court of B.C. said it was advised that a court participant in Campbell River has been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Provincial court in Chilliwack, Nanaimo and Vancouver (community and criminal court) has also closed for the same reason. However, these locations are expected to reopen March 23, while Campbell River will remain closed into April.

RELATED: COVID-19: B.C. supreme and provincial courts suspend regular operations

Those with scheduled matters in Campbell River provincial court are asked to call scheduling at 250-286-7556 (Monday-Tuesday) or 250-334-1237 (Wednesday to Friday).

The situation will be monitored and updated on the provincial court website.

RELATED: Court shutdown could threaten safe confinement and fair trials: B.C. defence lawyer

