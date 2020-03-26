The playground at École Phoenix Middle School is seen taped off on March 24, 2020. All Campbell River School District playgrounds are closed until further notice, the school district announced on March 23. Fields and tracks remain open. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River playgrounds closed until further notice

Closures are in response to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Public playgrounds across Campbell River are closed until further notice.

Both the City of Campbell River and the Campbell River School District have closed their play structures for the foreseeable future due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The city has posted signage at most parks that says: “Corona Virus (COVID 19) Help Stop The Spread & Stay Safe! Park Closed until further notice. All facilities in this park are closed. This includes, but is not limited to tennis courts, sports fields and courts, skate parks and public washrooms.”

In a March 23 email to the Mirror, Drew Hadfield, the city’s director of operations, said their goal is to provide public awareness and encourage people not to use the park spaces where social distancing can’t be maintained.

“We will be signing all parks with the hope that if people choose to use the facility, they understand the risks,” he said.

Hadfield also said that the city is “unable to provide cleaning of these spaces,” which includes playground structures, seating and picnic tables.

The Campbell River School District has wrapped its play structures in caution tape and attached closed signs to them.

In a March 23 email to the Mirror, a SD72 spokesperson said that only the playground equipment is affected by their playground closure and that fields and tracks at Campbell River School District buildings are still accessible. People are expected to follow the provincial health officer’s social distancing guidelines of six feet.

Information about COVID-19 is constantly changing. The Campbell River Mirror recommends visiting our website ( https://www.campbellrivermirror.com/tag/coronavirus/ ) for the most up-to-date information. Other reliable resources are Provincial ( http://covid-19.bccdc.ca/ ), Federal ( https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/coronavirus-disease-covid-19.html )and Local ( http://campbellriver.ca/ )governments, and local health authorities ( https://www.islandhealth.ca/health-alerts ). Due to the rapidly changing nature of the information, be sure to always check the date and time of your news, and ensure information you’re sharing is up-to-date and accurate to prevent the spread of misinformation.

A closed sign hangs next to an entrance to Centennial Park Playground on March 22, 2020. The City of Campbell River has closed its playgrounds and other outdoor facilities like ball hockey courts, lacrosse boxes, tennis courts and basketball courts. Parks remain open as of March 25. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

