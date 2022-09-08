Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh arrive for Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa on Canada Day, Thursday, July 1, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Pawel Dwulit

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh arrive for Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa on Canada Day, Thursday, July 1, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Pawel Dwulit

Campbell River officials react to Queen Elizabeth II’s passing

‘My love is extended to those who loved her most’ — MP Rachel Blaney

Leaders from Campbell River and the North Island area are reacting to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The queen passed away on Thursday at the age of 96. She was the longest-serving monarch in British history, and was the Canadian head of state.

“In my youth, I had the opportunity to see Queen Elizabeth over the vast crowds when she visited Victoria,” said Campbell River Mayor Andy Adams. “The excitement and respect made for a celebratory experience. What I will remember from her reign is the compassion, understanding, and genuine care for everyone and everything in our world, and that as queen she remained positive and respectful for all, something we could all use a little more of.”

MP Rachel Blaney said that “she was a mother, a grandmother and a great grandmother. My love is extended to those who loved her most, which were the family members who were with her at the very end.

“She became a Queen when she was very young, in her mid twenties. She was in that role for 70 years,” Blaney said. “I think most of us, regardless of our opinions on the monarchy, can have respect for a young woman taking on such a pivotal role. She has overseen these past 70 years of significant change to the commonwealth.

“I’m also moved as I watch some of the news about her, how many stories are being told of everyday people of different backgrounds and cultures across Canada who have met with her and how touched they were by her presence.

“There’s something to be said about somebody who listened and learned with grace to all those that she met. I always reflect on the fact that she has been in the public eye from the moment she came into this position. I think about the impact that that would have,” Blaney said. “Obviously there was a certain amount of privilege that came with the role, but also the lack of privacy. Everything that happened in her life was public. Agree or disagree with the monarchy, there is an element of sacrifice that goes with being in these roles.”

The Campbell River RCMP detachment posted on Facebook: “for over 70 years Queen Elizabeth reigned over the British Commonwealth and was the ‘Royal’ in the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. On this the day of her passing, the Campbell River RCMP would like to salute her service… Rest In Peace our Queen.”

Flags at Campbell River School District schools were all lowered to half-staff.

More to come.

RELATED: The Queen, longest-reigning monarch in British history, dies at 96

Queen Elizabeth II in Canada over the years


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

News

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Chief to speak after mass stabbing suspect dies following four-day manhunt
Next story
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks of Queen’s ‘affection for Canadians’

Just Posted

A rendering of the campground at Buddy Bay. Photo supplied by ICET
New Gilford Island campground will be a big ecotourism draw

From left are Junior Riders Annabel Corrigall holding Skor Corrigall, Natalia Corigall and Tour de Rock rider Bonnie Logan with the 2022 bike and jersey. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Tour de Rock rider surpasses $25k fundraising goal

On Saturday, Sept.17 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. GORDY’S COOKIN’ FOR KIDS in Dodd’s parking lot at 835-12th Avenue. Photo contributed
Gordy’s cookin’ for kids at Gordy Dodd’s Tour de Rock Charity Barbecue

The Campbell River Art Gallery (CRAG) is busy preparing for their bi-annual fundraiser gala, which will take place on Sept. 24 6 - 11 p.m. at Maritime Heritage Center. Photo contributed
Campbell River Art Gallery hosts an evening of Elegance, Art and Commemoration

Pop-up banner image