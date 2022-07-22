Campbell River offering rebates for switching to heat pumps

Campbell River homeowners are once again encouraged to take advantage of municipal top-up rebates for switching from a fossil fuel heating system (oil, natural gas, or propane) to an electric air source heat pump.

A $350 top-up is being offered by the City of Campbell River, in addition to rebates currently available through the CleanBC Better Homes Program and BC Hydro. Federal rebates for heat pumps are also available through the Canada Greener Homes Grant.

Heat pumps are the most energy-efficient, climate-friendly heating systems available in B.C. and provide the added bonus of central air conditioning for those warm nights without having to purchase and maintain a separate system, a city press release says.

“Each resident that increases their home’s energy efficiency is helping the community to reduce our overall greenhouse gas emissions, something that the city strongly supports as a signatory to the B.C. Climate Action Charter,” says Jason Locke, Long Range Planning and Sustainability Manager. “It is exciting to partner with the province on a program that promotes climate action and saves residents money on energy costs.”

This year the city is providing $15,000 in funding for municipal heat pump top-up rebates, from the Climate Action Reserve Fund. The program is being administered by the B.C. Government and rebates will be approved on a first-come, first-serve basis while funding lasts.

For more information and eligibility requirements for the Campbell River heat pump top-up, visit Campbell River Heat Pump Top-Up – Better Homes BC. To access a variety of energy efficiency upgrades and rebate options, visit Better Homes BC. Free Energy Coach services are also available at ask@betterhomesbc.ca or 1-844-881-9790.

