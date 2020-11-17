Campbell River night spot fined twice for COVID-19 violations

RCMP and health authorities had concerns raised to them regarding the local establishment’s actions

A night spot in Campbell River has been fined twice in November for failing to comply with COVID-19 health regulations.

The RCMP and health authorities had concerns raised to them regarding the local Liquor Primary establishment’s actions with regards to following the regulations laid out by the province for liquor establishments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health authorities and Campbell River RCMP first made visits to the unnamed establishment for education purposes to ensure the rules were fully understood. Subsequent visits to the night spot found further violations and two fines of $2,300 each were levied against the location for providing service past 10 p.m. and failure to adhere to social distancing/maximum persons at table, Const. Maury Tyre said.

“Fines in such matters are typically a last resort,” said Const. Tyre. “There are businesses and people out there doing their best to follow the rules, keep people safe, and get by during this pandemic. It’s important that businesses and people follow the rules for the public’s safety and in order to keep things running and open.”

If you wish to report a crime, contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221, or in an emergency call 911.

Campbell RiverCoronavirusRCMP