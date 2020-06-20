Campbell River night club reopening brings fights at closing time

The Campbell River RCMP are investigating fights outside of JJ’s night club on Cedar Street at closing on consecutive nights last week.

On Friday, June 12 and Saturday, June 13, fights broke out after closing and while people mingled and waited for their respective rides. In both cases individuals involved required BC Ambulance services.

“Alcohol was clearly a factor in these altercations,” said Const. Maury Tyre. “It’s great to see establishments re-opening, but apparently people need to be reminded to maintain their physical distancing and act appropriately in public especially where liquor is involved.”

The Campbell River RCMP will be increasing patrols to ensure the safety of late night revellers and to ensure that impaired drivers don’t hit the road after closing time at all liquor serving establishments.

If you wish to report an impaired driver, call the RCMP immediately by calling 911. Your call could save a life.

Campbell River RCMP weekly update for June 16, 2020:

As of June 16, The Campbell River RCMP has responded to 7,068 calls for service. For the last four weeks, the Campbell River detachment has dealt with approximately three less files per day than over the same period in 2019.

