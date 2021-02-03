Campbell River Municipal By-Election 2021 Candidate: Wes Roed

Wes Roed has put his name forward for the 2021 municipal by-election for city council. Photo provided

The Mirror reached out to all eight candidates running to fill the open seat on Campbell River city council in the by-election to replace Michele Babchuk, who vacated her spot after winning a seat in the provincial legislature in last fall’s provincial election.

In the first of what will be an ongoing series, we simply asked the candidates to introduce themselves and why they are vying for the position on council in 350 words or less. Their responses have not been edited.

Stay tuned for more from the candidates between now and general election day, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 24.

Wes Roed

I am honored to officially announce my candidacy for City Councillor in the upcoming by-election.

I’ve spent a lifetime of service in one capacity or another and it is a privilege to have the opportunity to continue on in that manner, serving Campbell River and most importantly, to be your voice.

Having moved here in 1995 I quickly grew to love this city, and feel that it is time to give back after so much that has been given to me and my family.

Some of my experience includes owning and operating Cogent Technical & Design (Information Technology) the past 23 years. Functioning as the Campbell River Storm Jr Hockey Club Governor the past 9 years (a true joy to represent all the great young men who have come through our program). Sitting on or chairing numerous boards and committees giving oversight to items such as property, finance and more.

In each of those areas, the key to my success was putting others first. By listening, learning, collaborating and then moving to action.

In addition to any experience I can bring, I like you, have also enjoyed all that Campbell River has to offer and realize that some of those areas are fragile and threatened. Fishing, forestry and the environment in general are under constant attack and it is up to us (you and me), to help preserve these resources and see them flourish.

And so, the question might be asked, “what is your platform?” While it would be easy to bring my interests and passions to council, I prefer to bring yours and be your voice.

I look forward to representing everyone in Campbell River fairly, with integrity, honesty and respect. I will do so by listening openly and learning the concerns of all our community members with the goal of building a better Campbell River. Our future is bright and I look forward to the opportunity to serve in a way that helps us thrive economically yet still maintain a sense of community that we enjoy in this great city.



miked@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverMunicipal election