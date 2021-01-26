Campbell River Municipal By-Election 2021 Candidate: Stephen Jewell

A vote for Steve Jewell is a vote for law and order.
As a family man, I have 6 years as a volunteer helping the Campbell River Sea Cadets. A program teaching youth leadership, discipline, Seamanship.
As the volunteer Emergency Program Coordinator for 5 years for the village of Sayward. I have completed Justice Institute courses used at Emergency Operation Centers (EOC). This training is an essential part of being a councillor and working with an EOC in an emergency.
I support the hard work our police do and will ensure I vote to keep them funded for a safe town.
I want to see a great Campbell River and will work hard for you and our community.
A vote for Steve Jewell is a vote for responsible council tax spending.
I want to hear your concerns and give you a voice at the table.