Campbell River Municipal By-Election 2021 Candidate: Stephen Jewell

Stephen Jewell introduces himself to the electorate

Stephen Jewell has put his name forward for the 2021 municipal by-election for city council. Photo provided

A vote for Steve Jewell is a vote for law and order.

As a family man, I have 6 years as a volunteer helping the Campbell River Sea Cadets. A program teaching youth leadership, discipline, Seamanship.

As the volunteer Emergency Program Coordinator for 5 years for the village of Sayward. I have completed Justice Institute courses used at Emergency Operation Centers (EOC). This training is an essential part of being a councillor and working with an EOC in an emergency.

I support the hard work our police do and will ensure I vote to keep them funded for a safe town.

I want to see a great Campbell River and will work hard for you and our community.

A vote for Steve Jewell is a vote for responsible council tax spending.

I want to hear your concerns and give you a voice at the table.

Campbell RiverMunicipal election