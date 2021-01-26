Campbell River Municipal By-Election 2021 Candidate: Sean Smyth

Sean Smyth has put his name forward for the 2021 municipal by-election for city council. Photo provided

The Mirror reached out to all eight candidates running to fill the open seat on Campbell River city council in the by-election to replace Michele Babchuk, who vacated her spot after winning a seat in the provincial legislature in last fall’s provincial election.

In the first of what will be an ongoing series, we simply asked the candidates to introduce themselves and why they are vying for the position on council in 350 words or less. Their responses have not been edited.

Stay tuned for more from the candidates between now and general election day, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 24.

SEAN SMYTH

Fourteen years ago, I was sent to Campbell River for a month of work and I never left. I immediately knew Campbell River was the place I wanted to call home.

I have worked for 22 years in every sector of the aviation industry. I was often given management roles which required me to perfect my public speaking skills, think on my feet and to understand the importance of relationships. Almost all of my aviation experience has been servicing the industries that support Campbell River: forestry, aquaculture and tourism. I also volunteered for eight years, as a member of the Campbell River Airport Authority. In this time, I developed a working relationship with city council and staff, which gave me a strong understanding of the mechanics of municipal governance. As a councillor, I would positively contribute to our current council strengths, and address areas that require more attention.

My wife and I now have two young children, both born in Campbell River. We are a very active family, and we enjoy organized sports, playing music, mountain biking and skiing. You will often see us around town attending community events and activities, or just appreciating the outdoors. My parents recently retired and moved to Campbell River to be closer to our family. I have a vested interest in all three generations (retirees, working professionals and families) to support a high quality of life for all in Campbell River.

My name is Sean Smyth and I am running for City Council.

