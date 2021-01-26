Laurel Sliscovic has put her name forward for the 2021 municipal by-election for city council. Photo provided

Laurel Sliscovic has put her name forward for the 2021 municipal by-election for city council. Photo provided

Campbell River Municipal By-Election 2021 Candidate: Laurel Sliskovic

Laurel Sliskovic introduces herself to the electorate

The Mirror reached out to all eight candidates running to fill the open seat on Campbell River city council in the by-election to replace Michele Babchuk, who vacated her spot after winning a seat in the provincial legislature in last fall’s provincial election.

In the first of what will be an ongoing series, we simply asked the candidates to introduce themselves and why they are vying for the position on council in 350 words or less. Their responses have not been edited.

Stay tuned for more from the candidates between now and general election day, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 24.

LAUREL SLISKOVIC

I love where I live! I chose to move to Campbell River eight years ago, and every day, I find something (often many things) here that make me smile, laugh, wonder, or take a moment to breathe in this beautiful place that I call home.

This community is full of heart and welcomed me as a volunteer, an entrepreneur, and an explorer. With an openness to connect with local organizations, I joined the Young Professionals of Campbell River, Greenways Land Trust, Campbell River Salmon Foundation, and have volunteered with numerous fundraisers in various capacities. My undergraduate degree in Recreation and Tourism Management along with my Masters degree in Sustainable Leisure Management have enabled me to develop a deep appreciation for learning, community, critical thinking, and informed decision-making, which I think are all characteristics that City Councillors need, as we are making decisions that impact all residents – from business owners to vulnerable citizens to seniors, and everyone in between. As an entrepreneur, I research, teach, facilitate, promote, and share knowledge about sustainability in leisure, tourism, and recreation here on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

I believe that active participation and engagement in community by all citizens is vital to a healthy, prosperous, and vibrantly liveable place, and I am committed to helping create opportunities for more people to benefit from this place of abundance and beauty. I love working with and for leaders, innovators, remarkable experience makers, community members, and anyone who is willing to join conversations with an interest in open dialogue and respect. As a Campbell River City Councillor, I will promote and support a liveable, active, diverse, and healthy community for all residents through leadership, empathy, and active engagement in all the ways that I can. We can, and must create more opportunities for every resident to thrive and prosper here in Campbell River.

My name is Laurel Sliskovic – I am running for City Council in the 2021 City of Campbell River by-election, and I’d like you to vote for me!

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverMunicipal election

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Landmark deal expected to protect Tahsis watershed from logging
Next story
Owner cautions others after cougar kills Cowichan Valley cat

Just Posted

Tahsis mayor Martin Davis stands with an old-growth tree in McKelvie Creek Valley. The village of Tahsis signed a Letter of Understanding with forestry company Western Forest Products to establish McKelvie watershed as a protected area. Photo courtesy, TJ Watt.
Landmark deal expected to protect Tahsis watershed from logging

Tahsis and WFP agree on letter of understanding to preserve McKelvie Creek Valley within TFL 19

Eden Robinson will be ‘on hand’ for a special online screening of Monkey Beach, based on her 2000 novel, presented by the Museum at Campbell River through the Tidemark Theatre Feb. 4. Photo by Bluetree Photography
Museum at Campbell River to screen Monkey Beach and Q&A with Eden Robinson

Last year’s Haig-Brown Writer-in-Residence’s work has skyrocketed to justifiable fame in the past year

Sawyer, a northern saw-whet owl that became synonymous with Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society, passed away peacefully over the weekend. Sawyer would make numerous public appearances with MARS staff in and around the Comox Valley and Campbell River. Photo supplied.
Popular MARS ambassador owl dies

Submitted MARS Wildlife Rescue has lost one of its mightiest ambassadors. Tiny… Continue reading

Alzheimer's Awareness
The journey continues: Dementia awareness in Campbell River

Second in a series January is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. Alzheimer’s disease is… Continue reading

Those who want to view the Strathcona Regional District’s public meetings will have to do so after the fact by going to their Youtube Channel. Photo courtesy Youtube.
No live public option for SRD meetings again

Public Health Order says governments must make ‘best efforts’ to give public a live option

Rolling seven-day average of cases by B.C. health authority to Jan. 21. Fraser Health in purple, Vancouver Coastal red, Interior Health orange, Northern Health green and Vancouver Island blue. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
2nd COVID vaccine doses on hold as B.C. delivery delayed again

New COVID-19 cases slowing in Fraser Health region

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A woman wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Five big lessons experts say Canada should learn from COVID-19:

‘What should be done to reduce the harms the next time a virus arises?’ Disease control experts answer

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver man calls 911 to report his own stabbing, leading to arrest: police

Officers located the suspect a few blocks away. He was holding a bloody knife.

Jennal Green’s cat, Jasper, fell victim to a cougar in the Sahtlam area last week. (Submitted)
Owner cautions others after cougar kills Cowichan Valley cat

‘Hold your fur babies tight’

Christopher Anthony Craig Dick is wanted by the Port Alberni RCMP in connection to multiple investigations. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Vancouver Island RCMP seek man connected to assault investigations

Christopher Dick, 36, was recently in the North Cowichan and Duncan region

Vernon has agreed to a goose cull to control the over-populated invasive species making a muck of area parks and beaches. (Morning Star file photo)
Okanagan city pulls the trigger on goose cull

City asking neighbours to also help control over-population of geese

Members of the Saanich Fire Department can be seen working to put out a fire in the 4500-block of Chattertown Way on Jan. 26. (Saanich Fire/Twitter)
One cat killed, another resuscitated following blaze in Saanich townhouse

Neighbours evacuated following fire on Chatterton Way, third cat still missing

(We Animals/BC SPCA)
BC SPCA slams proposed changes to mink farm standards after 2 COVID outbreaks

Changes allow use of carbon monoxide to kill mink

Most Read