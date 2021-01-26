Campbell River Municipal By-Election 2021 Candidate: Laurel Sliskovic

The Mirror reached out to all eight candidates running to fill the open seat on Campbell River city council in the by-election to replace Michele Babchuk, who vacated her spot after winning a seat in the provincial legislature in last fall’s provincial election.

In the first of what will be an ongoing series, we simply asked the candidates to introduce themselves and why they are vying for the position on council in 350 words or less. Their responses have not been edited.

Stay tuned for more from the candidates between now and general election day, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 24.

LAUREL SLISKOVIC

I love where I live! I chose to move to Campbell River eight years ago, and every day, I find something (often many things) here that make me smile, laugh, wonder, or take a moment to breathe in this beautiful place that I call home.

This community is full of heart and welcomed me as a volunteer, an entrepreneur, and an explorer. With an openness to connect with local organizations, I joined the Young Professionals of Campbell River, Greenways Land Trust, Campbell River Salmon Foundation, and have volunteered with numerous fundraisers in various capacities. My undergraduate degree in Recreation and Tourism Management along with my Masters degree in Sustainable Leisure Management have enabled me to develop a deep appreciation for learning, community, critical thinking, and informed decision-making, which I think are all characteristics that City Councillors need, as we are making decisions that impact all residents – from business owners to vulnerable citizens to seniors, and everyone in between. As an entrepreneur, I research, teach, facilitate, promote, and share knowledge about sustainability in leisure, tourism, and recreation here on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

I believe that active participation and engagement in community by all citizens is vital to a healthy, prosperous, and vibrantly liveable place, and I am committed to helping create opportunities for more people to benefit from this place of abundance and beauty. I love working with and for leaders, innovators, remarkable experience makers, community members, and anyone who is willing to join conversations with an interest in open dialogue and respect. As a Campbell River City Councillor, I will promote and support a liveable, active, diverse, and healthy community for all residents through leadership, empathy, and active engagement in all the ways that I can. We can, and must create more opportunities for every resident to thrive and prosper here in Campbell River.

My name is Laurel Sliskovic – I am running for City Council in the 2021 City of Campbell River by-election, and I’d like you to vote for me!

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverMunicipal election