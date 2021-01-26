Campbell River Municipal By-Election 2021 Candidate: Doug Chapman

Doug Chapman has put his name forward for the 2021 municipal by-election for city council. Photo provided

The Mirror reached out to all eight candidates running to fill the open seat on Campbell River city council in the by-election to replace Michele Babchuk, who vacated her spot after winning a seat in the provincial legislature in last fall’s provincial election.

In the first of what will be an ongoing series, we simply asked the candidates to introduce themselves and why they are vying for the position on council in 350 words or less. Their responses have not been edited.

Stay tuned for more from the candidates between now and general election day, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 24.

DOUG CHAPMAN

After obtaining a diploma in local government finance and administration and then a professional accounting designation (CPA, CGA), I learned over the 35 years working in local government administration and finance that it takes a lot of effort to make a community successful.

The thought of working to make a community more economically, socially and environmentally stronger has always been a driving force throughout my career. In the past, I have worked closely with elected officials, senior staff, First Nations, other levels of government, and the public on local, sub-regional, and regional issues.

During my career in local government, I learned that it is important for the City to live within its means. Also, to make our community stronger and more vibrant, I believe the City needs to encourage development of our housing stock as well as small businesses.

