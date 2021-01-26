Campbell River Municipal By-Election 2021 Candidate: Doug Chapman

DOUG CHAPMAN
After obtaining a diploma in local government finance and administration and then a professional accounting designation (CPA, CGA), I learned over the 35 years working in local government administration and finance that it takes a lot of effort to make a community successful.
The thought of working to make a community more economically, socially and environmentally stronger has always been a driving force throughout my career. In the past, I have worked closely with elected officials, senior staff, First Nations, other levels of government, and the public on local, sub-regional, and regional issues.
During my career in local government, I learned that it is important for the City to live within its means. Also, to make our community stronger and more vibrant, I believe the City needs to encourage development of our housing stock as well as small businesses.
