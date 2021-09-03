Campbell River moves to stage one water restrictions

The City of Campbell River has moved to stage one watering restrictions (File photo)

The City of Campbell River has announced a return to stage one watering restrictions.

The city moved its restrictions to stage two on June 28 because water demand exceeded the ability of the water system to provide fire protection.

“We urge people to continue to be mindful of their water usage,” Steven Roehr, the city’s water manager. “The city’s guidelines for water conservation support healthy lawn care, and we remind people to water only during permitted times, and only as necessary.”

Stage one restrictions allow lawn watering as follows:

Odd-numbered house addresses permitted to water on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday from 5 to 9 a.m. and 7 to 10 p.m.

Even-numbered house addresses permitted to water on Monday, Wednesday, Saturday from 5 to 9 a.m. and 7 to 10 p.m.

City guidelines for water conservation and lawn care include: mowing lawns to a length of three inches or more, reducing moisture loss and sunburn; setting sprinklers to water for 20 minutes or less per lawn watering session; watering for a maximum of two sessions per week, thereby encouraging deep root systems; and providing good aeration and drainage to create a healthy lawn.

Watering gardens, trees, shrubs, and community gardens by hand or with a spring-loaded type nozzle with automatic shut-off connected to hose is allowed at any time during the day in all watering restriction stages.