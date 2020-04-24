Campbell River Mounties remember Nova Scotia victims with moment of silence

A piper plays on Friday, April 24, as members of the Campbell River RCMP detachment dressed in red serge, prepare to hold a moment of silence in front of the Public Safety Building for the 22 victims, including an RCMP officer, of a multiple homocide in Nova Scotia April 18 and 19. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River RCMP officers joined their colleagues around the country in holding a moment of silence in front of their police detachment Friday morning.

They were commemorating the loss of 22 lives in the tragic multiple murders in Nova Scotia on April 18 and 19, including an RCMP officer, Const. Heidi Stevenson.

“The RCMP lost one our family members in the line of duty earlier this week in Nova Scotia,” Insp. Jeff Preston of the Campbell River RCMP said. “Due to the pandemic we are not in a position to have a Regimental funeral which is customary to help say goodbye. Today at 1000 hours (Pacific time), members of the RCMP gathered around the country wherever we were at to share a moment of silence while still ensuring our social distancing responsibilities. Our hearts and prayers go out to Const. Stevenson’s family and all of the families who lost loved ones during this tragedy.”

The National Police Federation encouraged people to wear red Friday as part of a day of mourning for the victims, including Const. Stevenson, who was killed during the chase.

Campbell River RCMP officers marched from the back parking lot of the Campbell River RCMP detachment led by a bagpiper. They gathered in front of the detachment to observe a moment of silence before marching back to the rear of the building.

