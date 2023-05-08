Campbell River journalists placed in the top three for three categories at this year’s Ma Murray awards. Photo courtesy BCYCNA

Campbell River Mirror journalists win three awards at 2023 Ma Murrays

Two bronze, one silver given to Campbell River journalists

Campbell River Mirror journalists placed in the top three for three categories in this year’s B.C. and Yukon Community Newsmedia Association’s Ma Murray awards.

The awards were presented during a Zoom call on May 4.

Edward Hitchins received bronze in the sports writing awards for his piece The Beautiful Game in Campbell River series about how the city welcomed and celebrated soccer during the world cup season.

Marc Kitteringham also placed bronze for A Day in the Life of Campbell River, an annual photo series where Mirror staff and readers document exactly what Campbell Riverites get up to during a typical day.

Kitteringham also took the silver for the Outdoor Recreation Writing category for his story Bikes to the Rescue about the Campbell River Search and Rescue Bike Rescue team.

Local News

