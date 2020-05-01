Campbell River Mayor says “keep up your guard against COVID-19 until we hear otherwise”

Until the provincial health officer says otherwise, Campbell River must remain as careful as ever to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, says Mayor Andy Adams.

“While it looks like we’re on the right track in British Columbia, until we hear that it’s safe to relax the rules, we must remain vigilant. Dropping our guard too soon could change the outlook drastically, and with potentially devastating results,” the mayor says in a statement released Thursday. “We are fortunate to live in such an amazing and generous community, where most people continue to follow the public health directives. Council urgently reminds everyone to take this very seriously to keep Campbell River healthy and strong. This is a highly contagious, dangerous virus.”

The mayor points out that people who aren’t showing symptoms yet could be circulating in the community and potentially spreading the virus without realizing they’re infected. That’s why following the public health orders are such important protective measures for everyone and particularly for seniors and people with health conditions.

“We cannot let up. We cannot afford the risk of behaving as though COVID-19 has bypassed Campbell River. No community is immune,” the mayor adds. “While we’re all coping with this ‘new normal’ this is not life or business as usual, and certainly not a time to become complacent or bend the rules. We must continue to do absolutely everything that’s asked of us to protect each other. Yes, it’s difficult, particularly not being able to socialize in person and in groups. People have been looking forward to graduation time, wedding season and summer festivals, and we recognize that these temporary, necessary changes are affecting important milestones, ceremonies and celebrations. Know that staying the course and continuing to follow public health directives will give us so much to celebrate when it’s safe to be together again – because by doing the right things now, we’ll eventually have a story to tell about how we got through this together. Together – but apart.”

At the April 27 city council meeting, the mayor noted that council regularly receives positive comments, questions and suggestions from community members on how Campbell River can adjust to the COVID-19 crisis.

“It’s encouraging to see how community members are adapting and finding ways to stay positive and comply with public health orders, particularly all the organizations and volunteers stepping up to raise funds and offer to help to people in need,” he says.

At the meeting, the mayor also acknowledged the response and support of the federal and provincial governments.

“Each level of government has specific responsibilities, and it’s heartening to see how all parties are also working collaboratively,” he said. “In particular, immense thanks to Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister Dix for the daily briefings and updates they provide.”

The city issued this suggestions for doing your part to protect community health:

· Stay home if you’re sick. Even if you feel well, stay home as much as possible.

· Avoid gatherings.

· Frequently wash your hands with soap and warm water, or use hand sanitizer.

· Avoiding touching public surfaces and your face.

· Sneeze or cough into your sleeve.

· Maintain appropriate physical distance with anyone who doesn’t live in your household.

