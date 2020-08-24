Antonius Vollenberg. (Submitted photo)

Campbell River man went to the laundry to get clean socks but came back with $800K

Antonius Vollenberg purchased the winning lottery ticket at the laundromat

Campbell River’s lottery luck strikes again after a resident, Antonius Vollenberg, won $862,722.80 in a Lotto Max draw. And it all happened at the laundromat!

On July 28, Vollenberg bought a lottery ticket from the Campbell River laundromat –a tradition he seemed to have reserved for laundry day.

“Whenever I do laundry, I buy a ticket,” said Vollenberg.

He liked to play Lotto Max twice a week always with the dream of “helping” his kids out.

Little did he realize that his dream was going to come true when he checked his ticket on the BCLC Lotto app that day. Vollenberg matched 6/7 plus the bonus of that day.

“I called my kids and told them we were having a family meeting so I could tell all three together,” he recalled. “They couldn’t believe it…no one really believes me when I tell them at first.”

The laundromat win hasn’t completed its cycle for Vollenberg yet either, who says he’s still “in shock.”

Apart from gifting part of the win to his children, he says he will save for a new home and a family vacation.

In 2020, B.C. lottery players have claimed more than $62 million in winnings from Lotto Max.

