Campbell River man in custody after hammer attack in Willow Point

‘Witnesses quickly came to her aid and stopped the assault’ say RCMP

Campbell River RCMP say a 64-year-old woman was attacked by “a man with hammers” on Holm Road Saturday, and the man they claim is responsible is in custody awaiting a court-ordered mental health assessment.

William Cook, 86, of Campbell River has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Assault with a Weapon after the incident.

Neighbours and witnesses intervened the attack on Jan. 26, provided first aid to the victim and kept the man at bay until police arrived, according to police.

“The couple had been recently separated but were in communication for medical reasons,” according to the RCMP release on the event. “They had an argument the day before and on this day the man attended her residence. He entered the residence and struck her multiple times with a hammer. She managed to escape out of the house where she called out for help. Witnesses quickly came to her aid and stopped the assault.”

The Campbell River Major Crime Unit is overseeing the ongoing investigation and the Street Crimes Unit is taking the lead assisted by Victim Services, Forensic Identification Section and the Domestic Violence Unit.

No word on the victim’s condition.

Cpl. Ron Vlooswyck of the Campbell River RCMP says police will not be releasing further information on the incident while the investigation takes place.

