Campbell River man facing multiple charges following weekend police chase

A Campbell River man is facing multiple criminal charges following an early morning police chase on Sunday.
Just before 6 a.m. on Sept 29, Campbell River RCMP responded to a report of a truck being stolen from a resident’s driveway. During patrols, they were able to locate the vehicle and performed a traffic stop.
During the stop, the driver fled and collided with a police car that was attending the stop, said Cst. Maury Tyre of the Campbell River RCMP.
The truck travelled a short distance before failing to make a left turn and colliding with the building where Pair-A-Dice is located on South Dogwood Street.
The driver was taken into custody.
Colin D’Arcy Thompson of Campbell River is facing multiple criminal charges including theft of a motor vehicle and flight from police. His next court date is Oct. 7.
Police said there were no injuries and minimal damage to the building, but the investigation continues. They are asking any witnesses to contact the Campbell River RCMP.
