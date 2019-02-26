Campbell River man enters fourth week waiting for bail hearing on numerous weapons charges

A man facing numerous weapons charges has spent a month in custody while Campbell River provincial court finds time for a Judicial Interim Release (JIR) hearing.

Tony Gillis Green, 55, has been in custody since Jan. 28 when Campbell River RCMP said he was arrested following an incident in the Beaver Lodge Forest Lands where an off-duty police officer allegedly had a gun pointed at him from a man enraged while looking for his dog.

The officer was able to get out of the situation and called 911, police said at the time. Police officers attended and controlled the situation and seized a hand gun and ammunition. Later, a search warrant was executed at Green’s home and more than 100 guns, high explosives and detonators were seized.

Green was scheduled for a JIR Tuesday, but another trial was underway and the court adjourned the matter over to Wednesday to find time to conduct a hearing.

This did not sit well with Green’s defence lawyer, Douglas Marion.

“He has a constitutional right to bail,” Marion said.

Marion said he was sympathetic to the court’s plight in trying to find time for a hearing but he still objected to the adjournment. There were some potential openings in court time over the next few days and the matter was put over to find time for a bail hearing anticipated to take a couple of hours.

