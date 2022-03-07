Campbell River man charged with possession of drugs, prohibited device after two-month investigation

A quantity of cash and two vehicles were also seized

Police photo shows some of the mre $26,000 in cash seized along with drugs when a seach warrant was executed Dec. 10. One man has been charged with posession of drugs and a prohibited device. Campbell river RCMP photo

A Campbell River man was arrested Dec. 10 after a two month long drug trafficking investigation, Campbell River RCMP said.

Members of the Campbell River RCMP Street Crime Unit executed search warrants on a vehicle belonging to Brandon Viskovich along with two residences associated with Viskovich, police say.

As a result, police located and seized 22.85 grams of Cocaine, 347 grams of psilocybin and approximately one pound of cannabis marijuana. Police also seized over $26,000 in cash and two vehicles as Offence Related Property. In addition to the drugs and proceeds of crimes, an extensive list was seized that is believed to be a drug client list.

Viskovich has been charged with:

– Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

– Possession of a Psilocybin for the Purpose of Trafficking, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

– Possession of Cannabis Marijuana for the Purpose of Distributing, contrary to section 9(2) of the Cannabis Act.

– Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Device, contrary to section 91(2) of the Criminal Code.

“Due to the nature of drug investigations,” said Const. Maury Tyre, “the charge approval process can be quite lengthy after someone is arrested. When charges for trafficking are approved we are committed to let the public know of the work have undertaken as a detachment. “

If you have information on any criminal activity, contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 or in an emergency call 911.

RELATED: Campbell River RCMP shoplifting sting nabs prolific offenders

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverDrug bustDrugs