Campbell River man arrested, charged with property crime and drug offences

A Campbell River man was arrested Oct. 10 and remains in custody for multiple property related offences.

Members of the Campbell River RCMP Community Response Unit (CRU) located a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of the South Island Highway, which led to the arrest of a man in possession of the keys to the vehicle and a significant amount of powder believed to be meth amphetamine.

The arrest led to the execution of a search warrant in the same area and the recovery of a significant amount of stolen property being recovered.

Gregg Pete was charged with multiple offences, including Breaking and Entering, Possession of Stolen Property, and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute. Pete remains in custody until his next court appearance later this month.

Campbell River Residents are reminded that if they are the victims of a crime or have information related to a crime, to call the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 or contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.