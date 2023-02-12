Campbell River makes acting city manager’s role permanent

Elle Brovold, current acting city manager, will permanently take on the top administrative role at the City of Campbell River.

Brovold has been Acting City Manager, since Dec. 16, following the retirement of the previous city manager, Deborah Sargent.

“After working with Elle for many years when I was a city councillor, and seeing her embrace and step-up as acting city manager in recent months, council and I are thrilled to announce that she has agreed and is excited to take on the position on a permanent basis,” says City of Campbell River Mayor, Kermit Dahl. “We have every confidence in her abilities and are eager to see the City develop under her guidance and with her fresh perspective. I hope all Campbell Riverites will join me in congratulating her on this achievement.”

The city manager is a crucial administrative role that leads and inspires staff, advises mayor and council, and is ultimately responsible to council for running the city efficiently and in line with their strategic direction. Brovold has been an integral part of the strategic and financial planning for the term ahead, as she advised and worked with council during her time as acting city manager. Brovold brings a modern approach to the city manager role and draws from recent experience as the director of community planning and livability and 17 years in local government.

“Campbell River is an incredible community that I have been fortunate enough to live, work and play in for many years now,” says Brovold. “It has always been a privilege to work for the City and be actively engaged in the community’s development and well-being, and that is certainly true as I step into the City Manager role. With a new Council and their strategic vision for the community, and an incredible staff team alongside me, I am excited to be looking ahead at the future of Campbell River and all the possibilities in front of us. Thank you to Mayor Dahl and city council for trusting me with this leadership position.”

The city will soon be entering budget deliberations and will release a strategic plan that will guide the City for the next four-year term. To stay up to date with these announcements and all the latest city news, visit www.campbellriver.ca.

Campbell RiverMunicipal Government