Need a costume for the kids? The Campbell River Library is holding a costume exchange on Oct. 21, 2022. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.

Need a costume for the kids? The Campbell River Library is holding a costume exchange on Oct. 21, 2022. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.

Campbell River Library holding costume exchange on Oct. 21

Swap should help parents, reduce waste

It is mid-October, and that means that most kids are thinking about the age old question: what are you going to be for Halloween this year?

However, for parents that same question either comes with a few dollar signs or a few hours of work helping put together the perfect costume. This year, the Campbell River Library has parents’ backs with the first ever costume swap, held at the library on Oct. 21.

“It’s the first time we’re doing it. Hopefully it’s a success,” said library manager Joëlle Samson. “We know that families are struggling with inflation, and if we can help with one very fun thing… so that kids can still enjoy Halloween we’re all for it.”

It works like this: before Oct. 20, the library is asking people to bring in washed costumes that they’re no longer using. Those who bring in costumes get a voucher that they can use to get a new costume on the day of the swap. Then from 10 until noon on Oct. 21 – people can peruse the shelves and find something for their little monster, princess or firefighter.

“If folks can donate a costume even if they don’t need a new one, donations are welcome,” Samson said. “If you do not donate, you can still take a costume on Saturday (Oct. 22), After the main event, from 1-3 p.m.”

The swap will take place in the multi-purpose room at the library.

RELATED: Decorations get super-sized for second pandemic-era Halloween

‘Huge demand’: Supply issues could haunt Halloween amid trick-or-treating rebound


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverHalloweenLocal News

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. siblings compete in LEGO Masters TV contest

Just Posted

Diane Steven latest novel completes the Lukia Family Saga Trilogy. Photo contributed
Stevan’s ‘Lukia Trilogy’ concludes with latest novel

Need a costume for the kids? The Campbell River Library is holding a costume exchange on Oct. 21, 2022. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
Campbell River Library holding costume exchange on Oct. 21

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney (left) in Gallipoli, Turkey in September. Photo courtesy Facebook/Rachel Blaney
North Island-Powell River MP dedicates memorial to WWI fighters in Turkey

File photo/Campbell River Mirror
Man banned from BC Ferry attempts to cross to Quadra incognito