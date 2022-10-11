Campbell River Library holding costume exchange on Oct. 21

It is mid-October, and that means that most kids are thinking about the age old question: what are you going to be for Halloween this year?

However, for parents that same question either comes with a few dollar signs or a few hours of work helping put together the perfect costume. This year, the Campbell River Library has parents’ backs with the first ever costume swap, held at the library on Oct. 21.

“It’s the first time we’re doing it. Hopefully it’s a success,” said library manager Joëlle Samson. “We know that families are struggling with inflation, and if we can help with one very fun thing… so that kids can still enjoy Halloween we’re all for it.”

It works like this: before Oct. 20, the library is asking people to bring in washed costumes that they’re no longer using. Those who bring in costumes get a voucher that they can use to get a new costume on the day of the swap. Then from 10 until noon on Oct. 21 – people can peruse the shelves and find something for their little monster, princess or firefighter.

“If folks can donate a costume even if they don’t need a new one, donations are welcome,” Samson said. “If you do not donate, you can still take a costume on Saturday (Oct. 22), After the main event, from 1-3 p.m.”

The swap will take place in the multi-purpose room at the library.

