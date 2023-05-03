The new rapid rectangular flashing beacon at the corner of ERT and Evergreen Road. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

The new rapid rectangular flashing beacon at the corner of ERT and Evergreen Road. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River installs new crosswalk beacons

Beacons to help improve pedestrian safety

Walking in Campbell River has gotten a little bit safer, thanks to four sets of flashing crosswalk beacons in the city.

“The rapid rectangular flashing beacons enhance pedestrian safety through improved warning lights,” a city release says. “Pedestrians push the button, which triggers the lights that warn oncoming vehicles. Before crossing, pedestrians should ensure vehicles have stopped, look both ways and cross with caution.”

The beacons were installed at

– ERT Road and Maple Street

– ERT Road and Evergreen Road

– Highway 19A and Dahl Road

– Highway 19A and Twillingate Road

“Improving crosswalks encourages walking, improves safety and promotes healthy lifestyles and community,” said Melissa Heidema, city transportation specialist. “Rapid rectangular flashing beacons are one of the many tools the city is using to assist pedestrians and drivers to create safer streets for all road users. Drivers and pedestrians should be mindful of each other, stay aware of the rules of the road, and give right-of-way when required.”

The upgrades to the first three crosswalks have been completed, and the fourth is awaiting pavement markers. ICBC contributed $26,800 to the project.

