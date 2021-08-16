Campbell River home lost in early morning fire

A Campbell River home burnt to the ground early Monday morning, though no injuries were reported.

Campbell River Fire crews responded to a call for a house fire on Nursery Road at around 1 a.m on Monday. When they arrived, they found a single-wide trailer fully in flame “from end to end.”

“The trailer had a 300 pound propane tank right up against the side, and of course the flames were converging on the tank, which caused the pressure relief valve to let go. There was a stream of propane being shot into the air, which then ignited, so it acts like a torch,” said Deputy Chief Kelly Bellefleur. “That’s what the crew was met with when they arrived. The top priority was to keep that cool, which of course the crew did.”

A barn on the property was also burning, but that was extinguished quickly. The home was a total loss.

The tenant of the trailer was not home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Since the trailer backed on to the forest, crews prioritized ensuring none of the flames spread to the nearby trees.

“With the extremely dry conditions that the province is facing right now, one of the key objectives is to keep the fire from getting into the forest,” Bellefleur said. “The crew addressed that as well.”

CTV Vancouver Island reported that since much of Campbell River’s crew was on scene, the Oyster River Fire Service was put on standby for the city.

