Campbell River Halloween forecast

Nice night for trick-or-treaters

All signs point to a mostly clear, dry night for trick-or-treaters this evening.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 10 C and sun today. A few clouds are expected starting around 6 p.m. But it appears there will be no freezing tonight with the low forecast at 4 C a couple hours before sunrise tomrrow morning.

The Campbell River Volunteer Firefighters will be holding their annual fireworks display at the Sportsplex and not the #2 Firehall this year. There will be some warm treats and drinks available by donation. The fireworks display will begin at 8 p.m.

