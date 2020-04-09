A local grocery store clerk is missing his green 2000 Honda Civic two-door coupe with purple mag wheels after it was taken from the Thrifty Foods parking lot on Ironwood Street on April 8. If anyone sees the vehicle or may have information regarding its whereabouts, contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221. Photo contributed

Campbell River grocery worker’s car stolen while he works

A local grocery store clerk is missing his vehicle after it was taken from the Thrifty Foods parking lot on Ironwood Street on April 8.

The vehicle, a green 2000 Honda Civic 2 door coupe with purple mag wheels, was taken between the hours of 9:30 p.m. on April 8 and 1 a.m. on April 9 while a local man was working inside the grocery store.

The Campbell River RCMP are asking that if anyone sees the vehicle or may have information regarding it’s whereabouts that they contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

