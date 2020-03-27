Campbell River grocers working to provide essential service

Ongoing list of hours and details about local grocery stores

In order to keep people informed about the operations of essential services, we will be maintaining a fluid list of operational hours and other considerations for grocery stores and other businesses that are necessary to keep things running during the pandemic. If you would like to see a business added or are a business owner who would like their services on our list, please email either marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com or editor@campbellrivermirror.com to be included.

Online ordering is available at most grocery stores, please check on the stores websites for specific information.

This list is fluid and will be updated as new information is available.

Save-On-Foods – 400 – 1400 Dogwood Street

Seniors and at-risk hours: 7-8 a.m.

Regular Hours: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Floor markings to ensure safe distances

Limiting access to store during peak hours

Plexiglass shields to be installed

Thrifty foods – 1400 Ironwood Road

Seniors and at-risk hours: 8-9 a.m.

Regular Hours: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Floor markings to ensure safe distances

Plexiglass shields to be installed

Quality Foods – 465 Merecroft Road

Seniors and at-risk hours: 7-9 a.m.

Regular Hours: 9 a.m. – close

Floor markings to ensure safe distances

Plexiglass shields to be installed

Real Canadian Superstore – 1424 Island Hwy

Seniors and at-risk hours: 7-8 a.m.

Regular Hours: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Healthyway Natural Foods – 1121 Cedar St

Regular Hours:Monday – Friday – 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Email orders for pickup or delivery – orders@healthywaynaturalfoods.com

Discovery Foods – 2273 South Island Hwy., 2207 Glenmore Road Oyster River, B.C.

Willow Point

Hours: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Seniors and at-risk hours: 7-8 a.m.

Social distance line at till

No longer accepting reusable bags

Oyster River

Hours – 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Seniors and at-risk hours: 8-9 a.m.

Social distance line at till

No longer accepting reusable bags

Walmart – 1477 Island Hwy

Hours – 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Seniors and at-risk hours: 7-8 a.m. – Monday to Friday

This list is fluid and updates will be ongoing. If you know of any updates or additions to the list please email the Mirror staff and we will add information to the list.

RELATED: West Fraser shutting B.C. sawmills for week of March 30 due to COVID-19

COVID-19: Here’s what is considered an essential service in B.C.


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusGroceriesNews

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man arrested for ‘purposely coughing in someone’s face while feeling ill’: N.B. police

Just Posted

Campbell River Hospital Foundation sends love to healthcare workers

Hospital Foundation will forward messages to staff

B.C. COVID-19 contact restrictions working, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

’Not out of the woods yet’ as next two weeks are critical

Campbell River grocers working to provide essential service

Ongoing list of hours and details about local grocery stores

Case of COVID-19 at Campbell River seniors residence confirmed

Berwick by the Sea, Island Health taking necessary steps to protect residents, staff and community

Campbell River area under provincial open burn ban

Effort to clear air to help with COVID-19 response

Should non-violent offenders be released from prison to avoid COVID-19 spread?

Union of BC Indian Chiefs calling on the province to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus

Man arrested for ‘purposely coughing in someone’s face while feeling ill’: N.B. police

New Brunswick police urging people to call the non-compliance hotline instead

COVID-19: How to apply for employment insurance

You can receive up to 55 per cent of your earnings up to a maximum of $573 a week

BC Farmers Markets move to online platform amid COVID-19 concerns

The B.C. government is providing $55,000 to help cover fees associated with the online transition

COVID-19: Here’s what is considered an essential service in B.C.

Taxis, hotels, weather forecasters and accountants some of the dozens deemed an essential service

Trudeau announces 75% wage subsidy for small businesses amid COVID-19

This is up from the previously announced 10 per cent wage subsidy

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate target to 0.25%

Bank governor Stephen Poloz said the goal of the decision Friday is to restore market functioning

US has most COVID-19 virus infections in the world right now

Pandemic is accelerating in cities like New York, Chicago and Detroit

World COVID-19 update, 5:30 a.m.: British PM tests positive; US Surgeon General not satisfied

Comprehensive world coronavirus news round-up as of 5:30 a.m., Friday, March 27

Most Read