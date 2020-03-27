Campbell River grocers working to provide essential service

In order to keep people informed about the operations of essential services, we will be maintaining a fluid list of operational hours and other considerations for grocery stores and other businesses that are necessary to keep things running during the pandemic. If you would like to see a business added or are a business owner who would like their services on our list, please email either marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com or editor@campbellrivermirror.com to be included.
Online ordering is available at most grocery stores, please check on the stores websites for specific information.
This list is fluid and will be updated as new information is available.
Save-On-Foods – 400 – 1400 Dogwood Street
Seniors and at-risk hours: 7-8 a.m.
Regular Hours: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Floor markings to ensure safe distances
Limiting access to store during peak hours
Plexiglass shields to be installed
Thrifty foods – 1400 Ironwood Road
Seniors and at-risk hours: 8-9 a.m.
Regular Hours: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Floor markings to ensure safe distances
Plexiglass shields to be installed
Quality Foods – 465 Merecroft Road
Seniors and at-risk hours: 7-9 a.m.
Regular Hours: 9 a.m. – close
Floor markings to ensure safe distances
Plexiglass shields to be installed
Real Canadian Superstore – 1424 Island Hwy
Seniors and at-risk hours: 7-8 a.m.
Regular Hours: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Healthyway Natural Foods – 1121 Cedar St
Regular Hours:Monday – Friday – 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Email orders for pickup or delivery – orders@healthywaynaturalfoods.com
Discovery Foods – 2273 South Island Hwy., 2207 Glenmore Road Oyster River, B.C.
Willow Point
Hours: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Seniors and at-risk hours: 7-8 a.m.
Social distance line at till
No longer accepting reusable bags
Oyster River
Hours – 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Seniors and at-risk hours: 8-9 a.m.
Social distance line at till
No longer accepting reusable bags
Walmart – 1477 Island Hwy
Hours – 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Seniors and at-risk hours: 7-8 a.m. – Monday to Friday
This list is fluid and updates will be ongoing. If you know of any updates or additions to the list please email the Mirror staff and we will add information to the list.
