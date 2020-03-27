Campbell River grocers working to provide essential service

In order to keep people informed about the operations of essential services, we will be maintaining a fluid list of operational hours and other considerations for grocery stores and other businesses that are necessary to keep things running during the pandemic. If you would like to see a business added or are a business owner who would like their services on our list, please email either marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com or editor@campbellrivermirror.com to be included.

Online ordering is available at most grocery stores, please check on the stores websites for specific information.

This list is fluid and will be updated as new information is available.

Save-On-Foods – 400 – 1400 Dogwood Street

Seniors and at-risk hours: 7-8 a.m.

Regular Hours: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Floor markings to ensure safe distances

Limiting access to store during peak hours

Plexiglass shields to be installed

Thrifty foods – 1400 Ironwood Road

Seniors and at-risk hours: 8-9 a.m.

Regular Hours: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Floor markings to ensure safe distances

Plexiglass shields to be installed

Quality Foods – 465 Merecroft Road

Seniors and at-risk hours: 7-9 a.m.

Regular Hours: 9 a.m. – close

Floor markings to ensure safe distances

Plexiglass shields to be installed

Real Canadian Superstore – 1424 Island Hwy

Seniors and at-risk hours: 7-8 a.m.

Regular Hours: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Healthyway Natural Foods – 1121 Cedar St

Regular Hours:Monday – Friday – 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Email orders for pickup or delivery – orders@healthywaynaturalfoods.com

Discovery Foods – 2273 South Island Hwy., 2207 Glenmore Road Oyster River, B.C.

Willow Point

Hours: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Seniors and at-risk hours: 7-8 a.m.

Social distance line at till

No longer accepting reusable bags

Oyster River

Hours – 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Seniors and at-risk hours: 8-9 a.m.

Social distance line at till

No longer accepting reusable bags

Walmart – 1477 Island Hwy

Hours – 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Seniors and at-risk hours: 7-8 a.m. – Monday to Friday

This list is fluid and updates will be ongoing. If you know of any updates or additions to the list please email the Mirror staff and we will add information to the list.

