The Liquor Primary License held by the Sandtrap Restaurant and Lounge at the Campbell River Golf and Country Club has officially been given council approval to expand to the soon-to-be-constructed covered driving range at the facility. Photo by Veronica Domeier/common license

Campbell River Golf and Country Club gets expansion approval for liquor license

Covered driving range facility currently under construction will be allowed to serve liquor

When the Campbell River Golf and Country Club opens for business, you’ll officially be able to have your adult beverages while on the driving range.

Council approved the expansion of the facility’s liquor license at their last public meeting after notices were sent out to the surrounding homes and no opposition was raised to the proposal.

The Campbell River Golf and Country Club (previously Sequoia Springs Golf Club) is a well-run business with no known history of noise and disturbance,” the staff report recommending approval of the expanded liquor license says. “The proposed license change would allow the golf club to expand its existing Liquor Primary License (the Sandtrap Restaurant and Lounge) to include a new covered driving range facility and would not likely have any significant detrimental impact on surrounding properties.”

“I don’t know how many people have gone up there and taken a look at what’s going on, but they are putting a huge investment into that property and it looks absolutely stunning,” said Coun. Michele Babchuk. “I believe it’s going to provide a new economic development opportunity for Campbell River and I’m happy to support this and I hope the rest of council does, as well.”

Coun. Colleen Evans agreed, calling the facility “an anchor for the neighbourhood and an attraction for all of Campbell River, and the plans that are in place include very visionary ideas for the future.”

In the end, the expansion of the license to the driving range was approved unanimously.

The new driving range is part of Phase 1 of the planned revitalization of the property, which was purchased by the Mailman family in March of last year.

They soon released their Grand Plan for the facility, which includes a course redesign by one of the preeminent course design firms in the country, Graham Cooke and Associates, an extensive practice facility and a new clubhouse and pro shop. Later phases will see the construction of a hotel and spa on the property, as well.

