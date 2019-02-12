Campbell River gas station closed following report of ‘smoke in electrical room’

The Husky gas station at 984 South Island Hwy. was closed on Tuesday afternoon following a report of smoke in the building’s electrical room.

Fire chief Thomas Doherty said crews found light smoke and a smoke odour after receiving a call about the incident at 12:18 p.m.

Firefighters isolated power to one of the electrical panels and smoke dissipated, Doherty said in an email.

“No fire was found and the property rep was advised to have an electrician attend the site for repairs,” Doherty said.

CR Fire on scene at Husky Stn for smoke in the buildings electrical room. — Campbell River Fire (@RiverCityFire) February 12, 2019

The station was closed by about 1:10 p.m. A station attendant said there was no electricity, and he referred questions about the incident to Husky Energy’s media relations department.

The station was still closed by around 3:30 p.m.

“The fire department was called as a precaution when the attendant noticed an issue with a circuit breaker,” said company spokesperson Kim Guttormson in an email.

Guttormson said that no fire took place and that the station will be open as soon as possible.

“We’re very sorry for any inconvenience this causes our customers,” Guttormson said.

Earlier in the day, firefighters responded to smoke at C.R. Metal Fabricators.

CR Fire respond to smoke in building at CR Metal Fab this morning. Smoke caused by mechanical failure of a block heater. — Campbell River Fire (@RiverCityFire) February 12, 2019

An engine block heater plugged into a forklift had malfunctioned, Doherty said.

“There’s no damage to the building, and just minor damage to the block heater itself,” Doherty said.

