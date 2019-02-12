Husky gas station at 984 South Island Hwy., Campbell River, Feb. 12, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River gas station closed following report of ‘smoke in electrical room’

Fire department called as precautionary measure, says Husky Energy

The Husky gas station at 984 South Island Hwy. was closed on Tuesday afternoon following a report of smoke in the building’s electrical room.

Fire chief Thomas Doherty said crews found light smoke and a smoke odour after receiving a call about the incident at 12:18 p.m.

Firefighters isolated power to one of the electrical panels and smoke dissipated, Doherty said in an email.

“No fire was found and the property rep was advised to have an electrician attend the site for repairs,” Doherty said.

The station was closed by about 1:10 p.m. A station attendant said there was no electricity, and he referred questions about the incident to Husky Energy’s media relations department.

The station was still closed by around 3:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Campbell River firefighters reunite small dog with child after quelling blaze on Sunday night

READ MORE: Campbell River resident praises firefighters following furnace fire

READ MORE: No injuries after collapsed floor traps worker at former mill in Campbell River – fire chief

“The fire department was called as a precaution when the attendant noticed an issue with a circuit breaker,” said company spokesperson Kim Guttormson in an email.

Guttormson said that no fire took place and that the station will be open as soon as possible.

“We’re very sorry for any inconvenience this causes our customers,” Guttormson said.

Earlier in the day, firefighters responded to smoke at C.R. Metal Fabricators.

An engine block heater plugged into a forklift had malfunctioned, Doherty said.

“There’s no damage to the building, and just minor damage to the block heater itself,” Doherty said.

