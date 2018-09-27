Campbell River gas station allegedly robbed by two men – police

An image from surveillance footage shows a man who allegedly robbed a gas station on Thursday morning, according to Campbell River RCMP

Police have released images of two men who allegedly robbed a gas station in Campbell River on Thursday morning, and they’re asking for help identifying the suspects.

The Campbell River Mounties said the heist took place at the Shell station on Highway 19A at Erickson Rd., in the Willow Point area. It was 6:30 a.m. when two men entered the gas station.

“One of the males allegedly stated he had a weapon and subsequently stole a small amount of cash,” said Staff Sgt. Troy Beauregard in a media release. “Both males then fled the area in a dark-coloured pickup truck.”

There were no injuries. Beauregard said that police attended immediately after receiving a call from employees.

“The scene was secured, video surveillance obtained and a forensic examination was completed,” he said, adding that victim services “were offered to the involved employees.”

Beauregard said the two men were in another convenience store on Dogwood St. earlier. Nothing was stolen at that location but “video surveillance was obtained,” he said.

One of the suspects is described as a “white/First Nations male” in his early 20s. He was wearing a black tank top with a white logo, black shorts and black shoes, with dark hair shaved into a short mohawk. He had tattoos on both arms.

The other man is described as a white male in his early 20s, wearing a grey hoodie, camouflage capri-style pants or shorts, and a green ball cap.

Police are asking anyone who knows the identify of the men to contact the RCMP or CrimeStoppers.

