Campbell River Garbage pickup schedule changing after May Long Weekend

The City of Campbell River is changing the waste collection schedule starting after Victoria Day long weekend.

Starting on May 25, collection service will shift forward one weekday after each statutory holiday.

“This add-a-day schedule change is happening for all communities in the Comox Valley and Strathcona regional districts,” explained Drew Hadfield, director of operations for the City of Campbell River. “To reduce costs, regional landfills will no longer be open to accept waste collected on statutory holidays. The contractor cannot collect take two days’ worth of waste on the same day, so all routes will move forward by one day to ensure that collection continues.”

This means that Monday collection will move to Tuesday, Tuesday will move to Wednesday and so on. Friday collection will be moved to the following Monday due to the lack of curbside collection on Saturdays and Sundays. The new days will be in place until the next statutory holiday, when it will shift forward again. People who start the year with Monday pick up will end the year with pic up on Thursdays. The change has also affected people living in Courtenay and Comox.

The city will be coming out with a tool that will provide text, email or phone reminders about collection days and notifications when the schedule changes.

Also, some collection routes will be taking on new neighbourhoods, starting on June 14. The goal is to balance the area and volume picked up for each route. The city will be sending information directly to affected areas.

The solid waste schedule tool will be available at campbellriver.ca/solid-waste when it is available.

RELATED: Roughly 20% of waste in the landfill is food

Comox-Strathcona wants depot for ocean plastic



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverLocal Newswaste disposal