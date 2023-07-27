Campbell River fish and chip shop taking measures to control odour

Campbell River’s Dick’s Fish & Chips has been ordered by the City of Campbell River to implement remedial actions after complaints of a “disturbing odour” were levelled by neighbours. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

The owner of a Campbell River fish and chip shop is frustrated by a city order to remedy ongoing complaints about a smell coming from his place of business.

Dick Tansley says he has been working with the city, complying with previous orders to address the problem of a “disturbing odour” coming from the back of Dick’s Fish and Chips at 660 Island Highway. But at the city council meeting on July 20, a motion declared the situation as a nuisance and ordered Dick’s Fish and Chips to implement a list of measures be followed while the restaurant is in operation.

“Yeah, it’s just an ongoing issue. We do our best. We’ve been inspected (in the past) by the city and they’ve okayed it,” Tansley said. “It’s just frustrating, you know. The city okayed this when we moved in here.”

The problem of the odour emanating from Dicks Fish and Chips first presented itself when the restaurant relocated in 2017 to 660 Island Highway in downtown Campbell River, a report to city council’s July 20 regular meeting says. The odour emanates from the exhaust system at the rear of the business resulting in residential properties behind the premises being affected, according to the city report prepared by Senior Bylaw Enforcement Officer Karl Read.

Dicks Fish and Chips is nestled into a bank across from the Discovery Pier that sits below a bluff containing single family residences.

“Disturbing levels of odour have been documented when non-prevailing wind and temperature conditions combine with times of higher customer load over the spring/summer,” the report says.

The Bylaw Enforcement Department has been called in on numerous occasions to assess the odour and fines have been issued in relation to incidents in which the odour was deemed as Level 2 or greater as determined by the city’s Public Nuisance Bylaw.

On April 13, 2021, an inspection revealed that the restaurant owner had added replaceable carbon filter holders to the existing vent hood system and implemented a regime of regular cooking oil replacement and system cleaning.

“It is believed that proper implementation of mitigation measures should help keep the odour to a lower level and not unreasonably disturb the enjoyment, comfort or convenience of persons in the neighbourhood or vicinity,” the report says.

But that apparently hasn’t stopped complaints. Tansley said he has been doing what he can.

“We used to have to get an inspection every six months and (be) cleaned,” he said. “And now, we got to do it once a month.”

Tansley said the process will add to his expenses and there is nothing more he can do.

“I’m just going to abide by the rules and do our best,” he said.

The city council motion passed orders Dick’s Fish and Chips to implement a list of remedial measures:

a. The fryer exhaust system charcoal filters are to be replaced at least once per week;

b. The fryer cooking oil is to be replaced at least once every three days, or sooner if it begins to emanate smoke;

c. The fryer exhaust system is to undergo a full cleaning at least once per month; and

d. A written record is to be maintained of the above-described remedial mitigation measures and shall be produced for inspection when requested to do so by a Bylaw Enforcement Officer.

Councillors were hopeful this will provide relief for the neighbourhood and bring the problem to a conclusion.

“Well, I hope this will result in an end to the issue that the neighbour has been dealing with, so, let’s just hope,” Coun. Ron Kerr said after the motion to require remedial action was passed.

@AlstrT

editor@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverMunicipal Government