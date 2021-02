Campbell River fire crews responded to a small fire on Saturday afternoon.

A fire in the brush at the end of Elm Street and 10 Ave was called in to the department at 2:20 p.m. on Saturday. Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

They determined it to be in a camp at the end of the road. The fire caused some damage to a nearby hydro pole, chief Thomas Doherty told the Mirror.

No injuries were reported.

