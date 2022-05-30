Campbell River Fire Department to tag FireSmart plants at local garden centres

Trees and shrubs that are less susceptible to fire will be tagged and easily identifiable

Gardening season is here, and the Campbell River Fire Department will be helping people design gardens that can be both beautiful and fire smart.

On Saturday, June 4, the Campbell River Fire Department will be promoting the FireSmart Plant Tagging Program at local businesses.

The idea is to identify trees and shrubs that are less susceptible to fire at local garden centres.

They will be at the Campbell River Garden Centre from 9 a.m. until noon, and will be at Sticks ‘n Stones Nursery from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

They will also be showing people how FireSmart plants can make their homes and community more resilient to wildfire.

“You can still plant the more flammable coniferous and deciduous trees on your property.

“Knowing where is the key to staying FireSmart,” said Shawn Hall, City Fire and Life Safety Educator.

People can call the fire department at 250-286-6266 for home ignition zone assessments, which look at wildfire risks on residents’ properties.

They will also recommend changes to reduce any risks.

The City will also have a FireSmart booth at the Canada Day festivities on July 1, 2022, alongside the BC Wildfire Service.

Staff will be available to answer wildfire questions and give away FireSmart merchandise.

For more information, and a downloadable Campbell River FireSmart Guide to Gardening, visit www.campbellriver.ca/firesmart.

fire