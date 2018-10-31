Campbell River Fire Department reminds you to change your smoke alarm batteries when you change your clocks

‘…And remember to test your smoke alarms at least once a month,’ says Fire Chief

The Campbell River Fire Department is reminding everyone to change the batteries in their smoke detectors when they change their clocks this weekend. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River

Because two-thirds of home fire deaths occur in homes without a working smoking alarm, the City of Campbell River Fire Department is reminding all residents to put new batteries in smoke alarms when clocks go back an hour at the end of daylight saving time on Nov. 4.

“Saving your life can be as simple as changing your smoke alarm batteries once a year and replacing smoke alarms every seven to 10 years,” says fire chief Thomas Doherty.

Special smoke alarms are available for people who are deaf or hearing-impaired.

The National Fire Protection Association reports that working smoke alarms cut in half the risk of dying in a home fire. With earlier warning, people have more time to escape a burning structure and call 9-1-1.

“We recommend installing a smoke alarm in every bedroom, outside every sleeping area, and on each floor of your home. And remember to test your smoke alarms at least once a month,” Doherty says.

For more information on fire safety and prevention, visit campbellriver.ca/fire