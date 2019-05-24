The City of Campbell River had 16 firefighters attending a brush fire Friday that began around 8:45 p.m. Thursday on a power line west of the Beaver Lodge Lands near the city. As of Friday afternoon, the fire had been contained and fire crews were extinguishing smouldering spots. City of Campbell River map

Campbell River Fire Department contains brush fire, no current risk to homes

Fire broke out Thursday evening west of the city

  • May. 24, 2019 2:30 p.m.
  • News

Campbell River and Oyster River firefighters along with members of the Coastal Wildfire team are working to fully extinguish a brush fire that has been contained west of the Beaver Lodge Lands near Campbell River.

“At this time there is no risk to residents or any businesses in the area,” says Stephanie Bremer, fire administrative manager with the City of Campbell River Fire Department. “The fire beyond the hydro transmission lines has been contained and is being held.”

Access to the fire was complicated due to its proximity to BC Hydro transmission lines. Fire crews had to wait for B.C. Hydro to ground power lines to provide access to other parts of the fire.

“Some pockets continue to smoulder and we anticipate it will take at least the rest of today to ensure this fire is fully extinguished,” Bremer adds.

The fire is approximately one hectare and was first reported around 8:45 p.m. May 23. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

“The fire was between one and two hectares in size when first reported, and it was initially visible from the Merecroft and Dogwood area,” Bremer adds.

The closest business is 1.6 km away and closest residential property is approximately 2.5 km away. No evacuation is anticipated.

The City of Campbell River currently had 16 firefighters at the scene, with another team of seven Coastal Wildfire members and two firefighters from the Oyster River Fire Department to assist.

