Campbell River fire crews respond to deck fire

Campbell River fire crews responded to a call for a fire on March 24.

The call came in just after 5 p.m. after an alert neighbour saw the fire. Crews found a fire on the exterior side of a deck on a home on Roberts Crescent. As crews arrived, the fire was starting to spread to the siding of the home.

A quick response from fire fighters enabled them to stop the fire and save the home. The cause is under investigation, but Chief Thomas Doherty explained that the fire appeared to have started on the deck near a smoker appliance.

No injuries were caused by the fire.

RELATED: Home near Campbell River destroyed by fire

Firefighters extinguish garage fire



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fireNews