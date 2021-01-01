Firefighters work to put out an apartment building fire at the corner of Dogwood Street and 9th Avenue in Campbell River, B.C. on April 8, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Firefighters work to put out an apartment building fire at the corner of Dogwood Street and 9th Avenue in Campbell River, B.C. on April 8, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Fire crews faced interesting and busy year in 2020

Apartment fire, Walmart arson notable incidents of the year

Campbell River firefighters, like the rest of us, had an interesting year in 2020.

After a relatively normal start, the crews have had to change almost everything about how they do their jobs. With safety as a main priority, firefighters had to shut down everything but their most basic of functions: protecting the people of Campbell River.

“It’s been a big change, both in the station and in public. The first few months, having nobody around downtown during the shut down, it was weird to see it so quiet around here. It has changed a lot of what we do,” said firefighter Scott Kratzmann.

“So many of the people we deal with in the public, everybody’s anxiety level is high,” he added. “You really notice it at scenes where everything seems to be heightened. Hopefully this brings us closer together, and if we get that vaccine quickly it could bring it back to normalcy.”

Fire chief Thomas Doherty told the Mirror that the department responded to 2,000 incidents this year. It was also the year that saw the highest dollar loss to fires in the city to date. Around $27 million was lost to fires this year in Campbell River, out of an estimated $355 million in property value that was considered at risk from fire. The high loss is partially attributable to an increase in commercial building fires this year.

While crews go out on calls every day, a few notable ones stand out in 2020. None was more impactful than the April 8 apartment fire that left 85 people without a place to live. That fire started at around 4:23 a.m., forcing those living there out into the early morning. A coordinated effort from multiple fire crews, paramedics, and Campbell River Emergency Support Services helped control the incident and find a temporary place to stay for the residents.

Other incidents of note include the fire at the Campbell River Walmart on Oct. 1, which was deemed an arson by Campbell River RCMP, who said the fire was started to cover the theft of over $5,000 worth of merchandise. The store was closed for weeks to ensure the safety of customers.

Miki’s Sushi restaurant also was subject to a fire in September. Other businesses in the building suffered some damage due to smoke and water, but the fire itself was contained to the restaurant. Fire crews were on scene for four to five hours initially, and had to return to the scene to put out a smouldering wall the next day.

On Dec. 12, a quick-thinking passerby helped a family out of a burning home on Murphy Street. Patty Westwood was driving by on her way to work when she saw the flames. She “slammed on [her] brakes, and just left [her] car running on the side of the road and kind of ran toward the house to make sure that everyone was getting out,” she said. Everyone did make it out, with one sent to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Campbell River fire also provided assistance on a major fire call in Oyster River on Canada Day. A fire ripped through a barn on a farm in the area, building to a rather spectacular fire that was caught on video by fire crews. No injuries were reported to either animals or humans. The area was located far from any hydrant, and crews had to shuttle water to the site, making it a long day for first responders.

RELATED: Canada Day barn fire keeps three Island crews busy

Crews saw an increase in road rescue incidents, with 46 per cent more this year than in 2019. Most of these were along Highway 28 near Upper Campbell Lake and Highway 19 near Sayward. Incidents within city limits decreased by 9.8 per cent over 2019.

The area managed to avoid any wildfires of note this year, with one or two small fires early in the season in very remote areas. These were shortly dealt with by B.C. Wildfire Service.

Fire crews finished the year fairly quietly, with a tree chipping event held on Jan 2, with funds going to the B.C. Burn Fund. Though it has been a quiet few weeks, that can change at any time.

“Just keep fire safety in mind,” chief Thomas Doherty said to the Mirror earlier this year. “Fire safety is 365 days a year, and some of the fires that we’re going to are avoidable. You just have to be aware of your surroundings when you’re in the kitchen.”

RELATED: More than 85 people displaced by Campbell River apartment fire

Fire breaks out in Campbell River Walmart


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverfireLocal News

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island man airlifted to hospital after stabbing during campground fight
Next story
B.C.’s first baby of 2021 born in Vancouver, 21 minutes after midnight

Just Posted

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. on Oct. 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
‘We will no longer sit on the sidelines,’ says North Island mayors on fish farm phase out plan

Concerns and outrage over federal decision on Discovery Islands’ open-net pen farming continue

Firefighters work to put out an apartment building fire at the corner of Dogwood Street and 9th Avenue in Campbell River, B.C. on April 8, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Fire crews faced interesting and busy year in 2020

Apartment fire, Walmart arson notable incidents of the year

The City of Campbell River has produced a new video of people touting the benefits of the fitness classes offered at the Sportsplex and Community Centre, entitled Be Fit For Life. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River
COPING WITH COVID: City employees adapt on the fly to COVID-19

SPECIAL REPORT: City services interact with the community on a personal level

From left are CNA project coordinator Morgan Ostler, Paulette and Raymond Lavoie and CNA project coordinator Kim Barry when the Lavoies received their certification. Photo supplied by CNA.
Campbellton residents acknowledged for their benefit to community

Campbellton Neighbourhood Association recognizes couple

This house at the corner of 6th Avenue and Cedar Street is easily one of the best holiday displays in the city.
Campbell River Christmas Lights Tour Volume 5 (The Best of the Best)

We went on the hunt for Campbell River’s best holiday displays this year. Check out what we found!

A woman enters BC Women’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, January 7, 2007. (Richard Lam/CP PHOTO)
B.C.’s first baby of 2021 born in Vancouver, 21 minutes after midnight

Canada’s first New Year’s baby of 2021 appears to have been born in Quebec

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer struck, killed during traffic stop on New Year’s Eve; suspect at large

‘Please bear with us while we work through this difficult time’

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

People wearing protective equipment check in at the international departures at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, December 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Liberals say testing rules for air travellers land Jan.7, urge people to prepare

Travellers who receive a negative test result must still complete the mandatory 14-day quarantine

(Bridging Gaps Foundation photo)
Group targeted with anti-Islam hate speech while hosting ‘Meet a Muslim’ booth in Vancouver

Bridging Gaps Foundation said incident highlights how much work Canada still needs to do

Canada’s Thomas Harley (5) and Dylan Cozens (22) celebrate a goal during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action against Finland, in Edmonton, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada tops pool at world junior hockey championship with dominant 4-1 win over Finland

Canadians play Czech Republic in quarter-final action Saturday

Riverside Resort in Qualicum Beach. (Google photo)
Vancouver Island man airlifted to hospital after stabbing during campground fight

46-year-old victim recovering after incident in Qualicum Beach

An online petition has been launched urging the province to extend the winter break by two weeks, as students prepare to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Black Press Media files)
COVID-19: Petition calls on B.C. to extend students’ winter break

Students are set to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4

Flames shot out of a window on the fourth floor of Lewis Apartments on Lewis Street Thursday afternoon. Several people were injured in the fire. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
Residents in shock as fire tears through apartment building in Duncan

Dozens of people milled about in a daze in front of Lewis… Continue reading

Most Read