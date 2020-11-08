Campbell River Fire crews busy with two incidents on Saturday night

A propane tank vents at a trailer fire in Elk Falls Campground on Nov. 7, 2020. Photo supplied by Campbell River Fire Department

Two incidents kept Campbell River fire crews busy on Saturday night (Nov. 7).

Crews were first called to the Elk Falls campground for reports of an explosion and trailer on fire at around 6:17 p.m. When the first team arrived on scene, the trailer was fully involved.

“They were able to quickly deploy some hose lines there and contain the fire and extinguish it,” said fire chief Thomas Doherty. “There were a couple of propane bottles on the front that were venting and on fire as well, but we were able to mitigate that.”

As they were fighting the trailer fire another call came in, this time for a fully involved vehicle fire on the Inland Island Highway heading south by the overpass for Airport Main road.

No injuries were reported in either incident. The owners of the trailer were away at the time the fire started, but Doherty said witnesses reported a generator running earlier in the day, which could be a potential cause to the fire.

“There was so much damage that the cause is undetermined,” he said.

The cause of the vehicle fire is also undetermined, but no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Crews were on scene for around one and a half hours.

RELATED: Fire breaks out in Campbell River Walmart

Campbell River sushi restaurant hit by fire



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverfireLocal News