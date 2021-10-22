Campbell River fire crew extinguish small fire in Nunns Creek Park

Campbell River fire crews responded to a call for black smoke in Nunns Creek Park on Friday afternoon.

Crews arrived to find a roughly 15×15 foot square burning in the southeast corner of the park. Firefighter Andy Stewart said the fire looked to be a fire pit that got out of control.

Crews used roughly 500 gallons of water to put out the fire. Some clothes and belongings were burned, but no people were present at the time of the fire.

