The change comes thanks to recent rainfall, and a lowered fire danger rating. Black Press files

Campbell River fire chief lifts recreational fire ban

Restrictions will be removed as of noon Friday, Sept. 10

Those marshmallows purchased during the summer months can finally be put to their intended use this weekend.

As of noon, Friday, Sept. 10, the Campbell River fire chief will lift the recreational fire ban, so beach fires, and camp fires are once again allowed, and properly prepared s’mores are back on the menu

The change comes as a result of recent rainfall, and a lowered fire danger rating.

READ MORE: Total fire ban starts Wednesday

READ MORE: Resident averts fire hazard by reporting unattended campfire near Gold River

Residents are advised there is still a ban on open burning that does not fall into the recreational fire category. So backyard burns, and the burning of waste are still not allowed.

For more information on fire services in Campbell River, visit the city’s website.


The change comes thanks to recent rainfall, and a lowered fire danger rating. Black Press files
