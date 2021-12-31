Campbell River extreme weather shelter extended

Around 30 people have used the shelter each night since Christmas Eve

The extreme weather shelter in Campbell River has been extended, due to continued freezing temperatures forecast over the next few days.

The City of Campbell River, the Strathcona Regional District and the Campbell River and District Coalition to End Homelessness have extended the operations of the shelter, located at the Campbell River Community Centre (401, 11 avenue) until January 4.

The shelter will run nightly from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m.

Extreme Weather Shelters are funded by Emergency Management B.C. and the Strengthening Communities Grant through the Union of B.C. Municipalities.

The shelter was first activated on Dec. 24 and an average of 30 people have used it per night.

“Access to this shelter could be the difference between life and death for those who are underhoused and for people experiencing homelessness during these freezing temperatures,” says an SRD press release. “Warm drinks, washroom facilities, snacks and cots are provided.”

The shelter is staffed with the appropriate personnel to ensure all proper safety precautions are adhered to.

“We would like to thank the tremendous effort of all staff and volunteers who have taken time away from their families during the holiday season to support this emergency response,” the release said.

