Jeff King, Ian Baikie and Susie Moscovich of the Rotary Club of Campbell River and Mayor Andy Adams cut the ribbon on the new wheelchair accessible viewing platform in Dick Murphy Park this week. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River

Campbell River estuary viewing platform officially opens

Another partnership between city and Rotary replaces old derelict wooden structure

A new wheel-chair accessible viewing platform in Dick Murphy Park is now officially open, offering spectacular views of the Campbell River estuary.

“Over the decades, the Rotary Club of Campbell River has stepped up to help provide the community with a number of stand-out amenities, and this viewing platform is sure to become a popular vantage point for our world-class estuary,” says Mayor Andy Adams. “Partnerships between the city and the Rotary Club of Campbell River generate immense community pride, and we heartily applaud the efforts of all the community members and businesses involved in this project.

“We also recognize that community partnerships can help launch projects that would otherwise have to wait for funding, and that in-kind contributions can provide substantial cost savings for the entire community,” Adams adds.

“The Rotary Club of Campbell River extends our grateful appreciation for the many people and businesses that pitch in to help us with these projects,” says Jeff King, club project lead. “We are committed to being of service, and we couldn’t achieve such great results without broad and generous community support.”

RELATED: City looks to re-build Tyee Spit platform

Replacing a derelict wooden structure, the new platform is constructed with steel pilings and a concrete deck.

“People are already telling us how much they appreciate the thoughtful design of the platform, from its accessibility to its safety features such a sloped top rails,” adds Jason Decksheimer, the city’s acting director of operations. “Everyone involved invested the time to construct a long-lasting and low-maintenance public amenity that provides a front seat to the estuary, great for watching wildlife and floatplane activity.”

The project is the result of a partnership initiated by the Rotary Club of Campbell River in 2016. In exchange for a $25,000 contribution from the City, and based on an updated design, the Rotary Club championed design, construction and installation of the platform using a variety of in-kind community support. This included volunteers, material suppliers, and construction contractors

RELATED: Video of some of the installation process

City crews installed a new path and will finalize landscaping this fall.

Wayfinding signs that highlight estuary landmarks and contributing partners on this project are in the works.

Community partners that provided in-kind services for the viewing platform project included:

– AJ Forsyth

– Az-Tek Freight

– Coastline Towing and Transport

– DCD Pile Driving

– DKS Industries

– Jim Van Tine QEP

– Onsite Engineering

– Pioneer Home Hardware Building Centre

– Try-Max Transport

– Upland Ready Mix

Previous story
Breaking: RCMP close street as man barricades himself in Kamloops Denny’s

Just Posted

Accident south of Campbell River blocks traffic Wednesday evening

An accident on the old Island Highway just south of Stories Beach… Continue reading

Vehicle rolled over onto roof after being t-boned in Campbell River intersection

A car running a red light hit a SUV and flipped it… Continue reading

12-year-old Campbell River boy’s bike stolen

Few things are more typical of a sunny summer day than riding… Continue reading

Smoke from Eurasian wildfires contributes to air advisory

Uptick in particulate matter likely caused by blazes overseas

Extreme wildfire risk prompts ‘high risk activity’ ban

Restrictions come into effect as firefighters bring Strathcona Park flare-ups under control

Campbell River Mirror’s Jazz and Blues Charity Weekend raises funds for charities

Music lovers tapped their toes for a good cause last weekend at… Continue reading

Breaking: RCMP close street as man barricades himself in Kamloops Denny’s

Kamloops Mounties close 500-block of Columbia Street; person barricaded in business.

Ontario paramedics charged in 2017 death of Good Samaritan

Yosif Al-Hasnawi was shot after he tried to help an older man who was being accosted by two men outside his mosque.

Wildfires scorching homes, land – and California’s budget

More than 13,000 firefighters are battling fires with the help of crews from as far away as Florida.

Tesla burns $739.5 million in cash on way to record 2Q loss

Tesla’s second-quarter revenue should grow by more than $1 billion as it delivered more Model 3 electric cars.

White House: Trump’s tweet about Russia probe was an opinion

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders scrambled to explain that Trump’s tweet Wednesday was “not an order”.

Day after plane crash escape in Mexico, survivors resume travel

Authorities said there were no fatalities among the 97 passengers and four crew members aboard the Embraer 190 jet that crashed Tuesday.

Hundreds turn to ICBC after Kootenay acid spill damages cars

Undercarriages, frames and suspensions are being examined for signs of sulfuric acid contamination

VIDEO: B.C. wildfire crews paying close attention to storms in next 48 hours

B.C. was hit with lightning on Tuesday night, sparking 132 new wildfires within 24 hours

Most Read