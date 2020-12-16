Elder College

Campbell River Elder College turns to zoom for 2021 courses

Virtual information session scheduled for Jan.8 and registrations to commence from Jan.11

Campbell River Elder College will be offering courses for people over 50 years starting late January and early February.

Elder College has been offering courses in the community through North Island College for 15 years. Courses are taught by volunteers and range from a single session to eight sessions.

Registrations for courses begin from Jan. 11 and a virtual public information session will be held via Zoom on Jan. 8 at 11:00 a.m.

To take part in the virtual information session, all interested members are asked to email eldercollegecr@nic.bc.cato to receive an invitation to the Zoom room.

Some of the courses offered are free while others are priced at $30 and the money from the fees go towards financing two $1000 medical bursaries awarded annually to NIC students.

In March, after the onset of the pandemic, all courses were moved online and conducted through Zoom.

The program instructors are all volunteers who teach courses such as Spanish for Senior Travelers, Travelogues, Escape from Colditz Castle, Current Affairs Discussion Group, Canada and the World Now among others.

Some of the other courses include, Fundamentals of Investing, Crime Prevention for Seniors, Household Disaster Preparedness, No Such Thing as a Vegetable, Strata-The Basics, Apps for iPhone, Advance Care Planning, and Fun Day Friday.

For further assistance with registration you can call the college at 1-800-715-0914

Campbell RiverEducation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. COVID-19 violation tickets to be sent to collections after 30 days instead of 1 year

Just Posted

A pile of dredge material in the second phase of the landfill. The landfill will not take any toxic or hazardous wastes, nor any household or municipal waste. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
Campbell River’s Discovery Park landfill to provide space for project-based soil disposal

Revenues from soil landfill operation to help fund site remediation and operation - company

The on-site team deploys a boom curtain to contain the oil spill near Nootka Island. (Unified Command)
Sea otter, heron treated as team battles active oil slick near Nootka Sound

Animals found covered in oil, response team looking at rehabilitation options

Rotarian Todd Peachy collects donations with Stacey Marsh and others from the Campbell River Hospital Foundation. Photo submitted
March for children hits Campbell River’s streets Dec. 19

Get your coins ready! The Rotary Clubs’ annual March for Children takes… Continue reading

Elder College
Campbell River Elder College turns to zoom for 2021 courses

Virtual information session scheduled for Jan.8 and registrations to commence from Jan.11

Ab audit of the Campbell River forest district forest service roads has determined that the district is doing a good job of looking after them. Forest Practices Board photo/Twitter
Campbell River district forest service roads well looked after, audit determines

An audit of the provincial forest district manager’s obligations to maintain forest… Continue reading

A health care employee receives one of the first COVID-19 injections in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, Dec. 15, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 640 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths Wednesday

Hospitalized patient total holds steady at 362, 91 in ICU

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Ardith (Walpetko We’dalx) Walkem is the firest Indigenous woman to be appointed a BC Supreme Court Justice, an announcement made in December 2020. (Cedar & Sage Law Corporation photo - cedarandsagelaw.com)
Ardith Walkem the first Indigenous woman named a Justice on the BC Supreme Court

‘We celebrate with Ardith this tremendous achievement’ – UBCIC Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

(Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)
Williams Lake First Nation Chief supports Canucks amid cultural appropriation controversy

“That’s my team. That’s who I cheer for, and I’ve always taken great pride in that logo.”

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID-19 violation tickets to be sent to collections after 30 days instead of 1 year

The province has also requested WorkSafe BC increase in-person inspections at workplaces,

Gillian McIntosh of Abbotsford was finally able to meet her newborn son Travis Len over the weekend. McIntosh was in an induced coma due to COVID-19 when she gave birth to him on Nov. 10, and was eased out of sedation late last week. She has now tested negative for the virus.
Abbotsford mom who gave birth while in coma after getting COVID-19 meets son

Gillian McIntosh, diagnosed with virus on Nov. 6, comes off ventilator

Victoria police seized $30 million in fentanyl, drugs, cash and firearms during Project Juliet. (Victoria Police Department)
Police bust fentanyl supply chain, netting drugs, firearms, in Victoria and Lower Mainland

Fentanyl found in Victoria and Lower Manland was enough to supply estimated 3,965,000 lethal doses

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
RCMP commits to changes on how it collects, uses information about protesters

Complaints commission concluded the RCMP acted reasonably for the most part

Most Read